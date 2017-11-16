

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada manufacturing sales for September and ADP employment report for October are set for release at 8:30 am ET Thursday.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency dropped against the aussie and the yen, it held steady against the greenback. Against the euro, it rose.



The loonie was worth 88.61 against the yen, 1.5022 against the euro, 0.9691 against the aussie and 1.2762 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



