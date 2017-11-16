Machine learning, container orchestration, and DevOps integrations reduce costs and speed app deployments

Today, Morpheus Data announced a major software release which brings predictive analytics to cloud management and enables end-to-end app lifecycle management in multi-cloud hybrid IT environments.

Research indicates that total enterprise spending on public cloud services is expected to continue to grow at double digits over the coming years. Much of this growth comes from application teams seeking to mirror best-in-class DevOps organizations where time to deploy is measured in minutes. At the same time, enterprise IT teams are signaling adoption of multi-cloud strategies rather than standardizing on a single provider. Unfortunately, fragmented cloud management has done little to speed deployment and rouge development has led to expensive cloud sprawl.

To address these gaps, Morpheus Data has updated its Unified Ops Orchestration platform with machine learning to lower cloud costs and new 3rd party integrations to speed application deployments. Unlike tools which only address part of the issue, only Morpheus provides a systematic solution to optimize resources, enable governance, accelerate workflows, and modernize applications. The solution was architected to be 100% infrastructure agnostic across bare metal, VM, and containerized deployments spanning on-premises, hosted, and public clouds.

"Cloud Computing and DevOps trends are inexorably linked, yet large organizations are still fighting inefficient IT silos and lacking visibility," said Brad Parks, VP of Business Development, Morpheus Data. "Morpheus has embedded machine learning into our unified orchestration engine to not only find and fix cloud drain but also provide governance and automation to help customers take back control."

Enabling AI in the Datacenter to reduce cloud cost by thousands

As IT organizations are evolving from traditional operations to embrace their new role as cloud brokers there is a need to improve understanding of current cloud usage, much of which often has been provisioned without formal controls.

To help organizations improve efficiency and establish visibility of complex multi-cloud infrastructure, Morpheus provides Cross-Platform Discovery to identify what applications, VMs, and Containers have been deployed and gather data on capacity, memory use, performance, and power consumption. Morpheus is capable of interrogating brownfield private clouds from HPE, Nutanix, VMware, and others as well as public clouds like AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure, and IBM.

Using machine learning, the new Guided Remediation feature enables customers to sunset unused instances, move workloads to lower cost clouds, adjust memory or capacity allocation, and even setup power schedules to tightly control costs. At one recent early access customer, Morpheus uncovered several hundred thousand dollars of potential savings by using these new discovery and analytics capabilities.

Unlike pure play VM analytics tools, Morpheus will find and fix issues in both VMs and containers across a wide number of on-prem and off-prem clouds. Additionally, customers can take advantage of robust policy management and cloud brokerage tools to set, compare, and control costs at the time of provisioning to prevent future issues. Users can easily map workloads to the right infrastructure with custom costing, visibility of public cloud costs, and in-line comparison tools.

Providing seamless integration across DevOps and CloudOps

Development teams continue to put increasing pressure on IT to enable the rapid provisioning of new infrastructure but the constant introduction of new tools and frameworks makes it difficult to keep up and forces ops to use multiple tools to get the job done.

Originally designed by DevOps practitioners for their own internal use within distributed heterogeneous infrastructure, Morpheus was architected to rapidly integrate new technologies. This is in contrast to offerings which were born for narrow use cases to serve specific hypervisors or hardware platforms. New stack integrations for hybrid IT include:

Certification with ServiceNow so IT can utilize ServiceNow approvals to control creation and extension of provisioning instances. Customers can also use the Morpheus plug-in to expose service catalog items for multiple apps and clouds directly within ServiceNow while Morpheus automates back-end provisioning.

Deployment of, and provisioning to, Docker Swarm and Kubernetes clusters for IT shops adding containers to their application mix. This new functionality allows consolidation of bare metal, VM, and container orchestration and adds to already existing native container orchestration and Docker support.

New cloud and infrastructure connectivity for HPE OneView, IBM Cloud (formerly Bluemix) and Upcloud. These expanded cloud types are on top of an already substantial list of major cloud platforms and IT operations tools; collectively they give customers the freedom to scale in virtually any direction.

Connectivity to GitHub and Jenkins helps teams shift left and provide release automation all the way from code builds through to deployment and monitoring. These CI/CD integrations are part of a self-service portal which already supports native scripting and configuration management via Chef, Ansible, Salt, and Puppet.

The ability to manage all of these apps, platforms, tools, and clouds from a single simple graphical interface or programmatically via full fidelity API and CLI enables faster provisioning and more deploys per day, giving customers an advantage over competitors as they deal with digital disruption.

About Morpheus Data, LLC

Morpheus Data, LLC is the entity behind the Morpheus unified ops orchestration platform. Morpheus is infrastructure agnostic and provides developers, IT managers, and DevOps professionals full control over bare metal, VM and container-based systems- across any app, cloud, database, or infrastructure. A single platform provides complete application lifecycle management, including provisioning, backup, recovery, logging, monitoring, reporting, and access control. With Morpheus, IT organizations speed up application delivery, simplify workload migration, eliminate cloud and vendor lock, and provide greater operational efficiency. Morpheus offers more built-in integrations than any other cloud management platform on the market.

