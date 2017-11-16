LATAM Fruits, Vegetables & Pesticides Usage Report 2017: Volumes And Values by Active Ingredient, Brand, Specific Crop, Target Pest, Country and Region

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "LATAM Fruits, Vegetables & Pesticides Usage 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

92% of the fruits and vegetables consumed in the United States are now imported from Latin America with the market growing at roughly 12-15% in the last twenty years. This is expected to continue over the next 15 plus years, as regional F&V shipments continue to increase in the US and other developed world markets.

This report profiles the key fruits and vegetables imported and quantifies the use of pesticides on the fruits and vegetables imported into the United States from Latin America, indicating volumes and values by active ingredient, brand, specific crop, target pest, and by country and region. It also explains the enabling environments (legislation and regulations) including inspection criteria, intra-regional trade and pesticide harmonization pacts and adherence to external standards.

Rigorous primary research methodology is used in this report, allowing your business to ensure that the foundation of business intelligence and insight is accurate, current and reliable.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



Chapter 1. Purpose and Methodology



Chapter 2. Select Fruit and Vegetable Summary

2.1 Fruit and vegetable area, output, exports, 2015 by country (hectares, MT and value)

2.2 CP sales summary by F&V type, 2015

2.3 CP sales by major fruit and vegetable 2015



Chapter 3. Crop Protection Industry and Value Chain

3.1 Background

3.2 Driving forces for growth

3.3 Challenges faced by F & V growers/exporters

3.4 Enabling environment

3.5 Fruit and vegetable harvested areas in Latin America by region and country



Chapter 4. Select Country Profile

4.1 Mexico

4.2 Central America

4.3 Andean South America

4.4 Southern Cone



Chapter 5. Fruit

5.1 Tropical Fruit

5.2. Citrus

5.3 Temperate Fruit

5.4 Stone Fruit

5.5 Vegetables



Chapter 6. Companies

6.1. Background

6.2 Mexico

6.3 Central America

6.4 Andean South America

6.4.1 Colombia

6.4.2 Ecuador

6.4.3 Peru

6.4.4 Chile

6.4.5 Andean Region Competitive Summary

6.5 Southern Cone

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.6. Company Profiles

6.6.1 Syngenta

6.6.2 Bayer

6.6.3 Dow Agrosciences

6.6.4 BASF

6.6.5 DuPont

6.6.6 Arysta Life Science

6.6.7 FMC

6.6.8 Adama

6.6.9 Monsanto

6.6.10 United Phosphorous (UPL)

6.6.11 Anasac

6.6.12 Nufarm

6.6.13 Summit Agro



Chapter 7. Conclusions and Outlook

7.1 Summary of Findings

7.2 Outlook

7.3 Past Evolution of Crop Protection Market in Latin America (2005/2010/2015)

7.3.1 Evolution of Total CP Market

7.3.2 Past Evolution of Crop Protection Market for F&V in Latin America (2005/2010/2015)

7.4 Forecast of Crop Protection Market in Latin America (2015/2025)

7.4.1 Forecast of Total Select Latin American CP Market

7.4.2 Forecast of Select Latin American CP Market for F&V



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4rcctb/latam_fruits





