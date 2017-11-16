SANFORD, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Derive Systems, a leading automotive technology company, today announces new hires Erica Fine and Bob Bowe to lead fleet sales and strategy. Derive has upgraded nearly 2 million vehicles with software that optimizes performance based on a vehicle's mission, resulting in a more intelligent, efficient, and safe vehicle experience. Erica Fine joins the company as Director of Strategic Sales for Enterprise and will work closely with Bob Bowe, Senior Director of Business Development, to advance Derive's product strategy, grow sales, and continue to lower total cost of ownership for fleet customers.

"Fleet managers are relying more on technology than ever before to deliver an intelligent and connected vehicle experience," explains David Thawley, Derive's CEO. "We've solidified our position in the industry and recognize the need to scale our sales and BD teams to enable future growth. We were looking for candidates with both the technical and financial understanding of fleet operations, as well as proven track records of leading successful enterprise sales teams -- Erica and Bob fit perfectly across these vectors and will be instrumental to driving future growth for our business."

Erica Fine, Director of Strategic Sales for Enterprise Fine comes to Derive with over 15 years of commercial fleet and financial experience, including over seven years in strategic consultative sales and key account management with Wheels and Donlen fleet management companies. She also brings a strong financial acumen from her tenure with General Electric's former GE Capital division. Fine earned her MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and is on the Board of Directors for NAFA's Chicago chapter, Task Force Committee for AFLA, and Generation Next for NTEA.

"The fleet sector presents a unique opportunity for automotive technology," says Fine. "Derive has innovated to solve many of the industry's known pain points and demands for quick financial savings. I'm excited to continue pushing the team to grow sales and exceed our customer's expectations."

Bob Bowe, Senior Director of Business Development

Bowe brings extensive sales experience in the global automotive and fleet sectors, having spent the last 15 years directing business development efforts in the collision avoidance and telematics spaces with companies such as Mobileye, inthinc Technology Solutions, and MiX Telematics. With a robust background in engineering, Bowe's familiarity with fleet operations and technical know-how provides clients with a thorough understanding of Derive's unique capabilities.

"Telematics companies have targeted fleet as their largest market," explains Bowe. "The innovation in the industry has already provided exciting benefits for fleet managers. Derive is bringing the next evolution of fleet management with the ability to upgrade vehicles according to their specific use. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to a vehicle software company that's on the cutting edge of innovative fleet technology."

About Derive Systems Derive Systems is a leading B2B and B2C automotive technology provider, with nearly 2 million software installations on the road today. Derive connects vehicles and their engines to the digital world, enabling individuals and fleets to take control of their vehicles and optimize the way they behave. The Derive Systems platform writes directly to the engine and other vehicle control modules, integrating third party software, data, and sensors so that each vehicle performs specifically to unique requirements, preferences, and conditions.

