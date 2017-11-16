SUWANEE, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 --SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) today announces the Company's planned Clinical and Science Symposium on Advanced Wound Care to be held on December 8 and 9, 2017, in Atlanta, GA. This event will gather SANUWAVE's clinical researchers, science advisors, Key Opinion Leaders, and world-wide distributors to discuss extracorporeal shockwave technology as an advanced modality in the wound care field, its current applications in the medical field, and future applications in wound care and other medical needs. Medical professionals and distributors will be attending from Taiwan, Italy, Brazil, and South Korea as well as medical advisors from the U.S. SANUWAVE is pleased to have among its presenters Dr. Maria Siemionow, Professor of Orthopedics and Director of Microsurgery Research at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and Dr. Ching-Jen Wang, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Chang Gung University College of Medicine and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taiwan.

Dr. Siemionow has been a pioneer in her field as a researcher and surgeon. In 2008, while Director of Plastic Surgery Research, and Head of Microsurgery Training in the Plastic Surgery Department of Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Siemionow headed the team that performed the first near-total face transplant in the U.S. In 2014, she joined the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine as a professor of orthopedic surgery and Director of Microsurgery Research, specializing in the fields of nerve regeneration and tissue transplantation. As a reconstructive surgeon, hand surgeon and microsurgeon, she specializes in the new field of reconstructive transplantation, such as face and hand transplants.

Dr. Wang is the world-wide preeminent researcher in medical applications for extracorporeal shockwave. From 1997 to present, Prof. Wang is Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Chang Gung University College of Medicine and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taiwan. He was the former President of the International Society for Musculoskeletal Shockwave Therapy (ISMST). During the course of his career, he has conducted more than 50 clinical and basic scientific researches in orthopaedics surgery and musculoskeletal shockwave, and published over 160 SCI articles related to orthopaedics and shockwave. His main interests are in total joint and ligament surgeries around the knee and musculoskeletal shockwave.

"With our two diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) clinical trials now in our rear-view mirror, and anticipated clearance of our lead wound care product, dermaPACE®, for the treatment of DFUs, we feel that, as a company, we are at the prime opportunity to springboard into new and rewarding indications," stated Kevin Richardson II, CEO of SANUWAVE. "We couldn't be more excited to have both Dr. Maria Siemionow and Dr. Ching-Jen Wang as our keynote speakers. Both of these world-renowned researchers and clinicians have been instrumental in helping to identify the mechanism of action for extracorporeal shockwave using dermaPACE. In the case of Dr. Wang, he has been the leading clinician in the furtherment of extracorporeal shockwave in both dermatologic and orthopedic conditions. We are equally excited to be welcoming leading KOLs from Italy and Brazil to share knowledge and experience in wound care in their respective countries. We anticipate that, once this symposium adjourns, SANUWAVE will be on its way towards defining a clinical research blueprint for at least the next five to seven years."

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's de novo petition review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron®, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

Contact:

Millennium Park Capital LLC

Christopher Wynne

312-724-7845

cwynne@mparkcm.com



SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

Chairman of the Board

978-922-2447

investorrelations@sanuwave.com



