Awards recognize solutions and services providers playing a pivotal role in elevating the customer experience while helping to drive their digital supply chain transformations

JDA FocusConnect 2017 - JDA Software Group, Inc.today announced the winners of its Partner Awards, who were honored at JDA FocusConnect 2017 earlier this week in London.

The JDA Partner Awards recognize solutions and services providers in Europe, Middle East and Africa, who partner with JDA to deliver enhanced value to customers as they leverage JDA software to transform their supply chains, as well as their manufacturing and retail planning and execution efforts and unified commerce programs. This enhanced value delivers increased operations performance, higher levels of innovation or greater financial returns. In tandem with JDA, these partners help customers embark on their digital supply chain journeys, driving value out of their businesses and making them even more competitive in the market.

"Our annual Partner Awards highlight the strategic alliance partners that help us drive customer value and truly elevate the customer experience each and every day," said Rolf Donslund, vice president, partner alliances channel sales, EMEA, JDA. "As the digitalization of the supply chain continues, with the Internet of Things, big data and advanced analytics emerging, it is pertinent that we enable our customers to take advantage of these technologies. Congratulations to our Partner Award winners as well as to our broad partner network for playing a pivotal role in this transformation."

The winners of the 2017 Partner Awards are:

Reseller Partner of the Year: Socius24

Sales Collaboration Partner of the Year: Ágora Europe

Consulting Retail Partner of the Year: Cognizant

Consulting Manufacturing Partner of the Year: Accenture

Best Technology Partner of the Year: Centiro

JDA FocusConnect 2017 highlights how some of the world's most admired companies are reimagining their current business processes to create real competitive advantage by shortening their supply chains and delivering more efficiently to their end-customers. The event shows JDA clients how to elevate their customer experience by embracing digital transformation. Now more than ever, JDA's solutions portfolio is harnessing the power of advanced data, analytics and machine learning capabilities to enable companies to streamline their supply chains, increase speed to market, and create superior customer experiences and competitive advantage.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain provider powering today's digital transformation. We enable companies to improve their ability to plan, execute and deliver by better predicting and shaping demand, fulfilling more intelligently and quickly, and improving customer experiences and loyalty. More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end solutions portfolio to shorten their supply chains, increase speed of execution and profitably deliver to their customers. Our world-class client roster includes 72 of the top 100 retailers, 71 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 13 of the top 16 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

