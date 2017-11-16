Recent $21.6 million funding round will drive U.S. growth efforts

Featurespace, a world-leader in Adaptive Behavioral Analytics technology for fraud and risk management, announced today the U.K.-based company will open its U.S. headquarters this month.

They will occupy almost 7,000 square feet in the city's Bank of America building at the heart of "Transaction Alley."

Born out of Cambridge University, Featurespace's real-time adaptive behavioral analytics engine ARIC uses advanced machine learning to monitor individual behaviors, detecting anomalies as they happen. This increased efficiency also reduces the volume of genuine customers facing declined transactions at the point of sale, thereby reducing customer friction.

Co-founder and CTO, David Excell, has arrived in the greater Atlanta area and will lead the company's U.S. expansion.

"While there are many factors that contributed to our decision to expand our footprint in the U.S. market, our primary focus has always been our customers. We are fully committed to growing our client base and protecting them from the ongoing battle against fraud attacks.

"Atlanta's thriving Fintech community and talented workforce also played a major role in our decision to open our U.S. office here," Excell said. "We're confident the proximity to our partners and clients also will truly further our positive impact to risk mitigation."

About Featurespace

Featurespace is the world-leader in Adaptive Behavioral Analytics and creator of the ARIC platform, a real-time, machine learning software system developed out of the University of Cambridge.

With offices in Cambridge and London UK, and Atlanta, Ga., Featurespace has deployed ARIC to financial services and gaming organizations that have services or products deployed in more than 180 countries. Our customers include Ally Bank, TSYS, Worldpay PLC, Playtech, PaddyPowerBetfair PLC, Vocalink Zapp, CashFlows and William Hill.

The ARIC platform a real-time, AI software system monitors individual behaviors and detects anomalies to identify risk and catch new fraud attacks as they happen. The increased accuracy of understanding customer behavior simultaneously reduces the number of genuine customers whose purchases and transactions are incorrectly declined.

