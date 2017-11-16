ILPA Partners with eFront to Deliver Data Intelligence Platform to Members

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) and eFront, the leading technology provider to alternative investment professionals, announced today that they have reached an agreement to deliver eFront Data Intelligence through an exclusive offer to ILPA members.

eFront Data Intelligence (EDI), formerly known as eFront Investor Cloud (EIC), provides limited partners with access to high quality and verified private market data at an unprecedented level of granularity. It combines financial and operational data with KPIs at the manager, fund and underlying asset level. This data enables limited partners to perform sophisticated analysis and generate new levels of insight through eFront, and other analytical platforms, which in turn helps investment managers make more informed decisions. EDI also offers ILPA Reporting Template users an interface expressly designed to capture the standardized data provided in the ILPA format.

In addition, eFront Data Intelligence helps general partners standardize information requests coming from limited partners by providing them with an easy-to-use portal to load and control the data they report. Over 1,000 managers already contribute to eFront Data Intelligence every quarter, and the number is growing.

"Our members continue to seek solutions that enable access to standardized, high quality information from general partners, and ILPA is committed to support and streamline that process," said Mike Mazzola, Interim ILPA CEO. "eFront Data Intelligence is an efficient way to exchange quality information for both LPs and GPs. We encourage our members to explore and make the most of this unique opportunity to improve transparency in the PE industry."

"eFront Data Intelligence encapsulates the unique expertise eFront has built working with over 850 limited and general partner clients, and we are excited to see ILPA offering it to its members," said Olivier Dellenbach, CEO of eFront. "We are looking forward to having more limited partners experience the benefits of the EDI platform, thanks to this agreement with ILPA".

ILPA and eFront will continue to explore further joint opportunities to offer the best of eFront technologies to ILPA members.

About ILPA

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) engages, empowers and connects limited partners to maximize their performance on an individual, institutional and collective basis. With more than 450 member institutions representing over US$1 trillion of private equity assets under management, ILPA is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries through best-in-class education, research, advocacy and events. For more information, please visit ILPA.org.

About eFront

eFront pioneers technology in alternative investments to help alternative investment professionals achieve superior performance. With more than 850 Limited Partner, General Partner and Asset Servicer clients in 48 countries, eFront is the leading technology partner to alternative investment professionals. eFront is the only solution suite addressing all the needs of alternative investment professionals end-to-end: fundraising, portfolio construction, due-diligence, deal-flow, portfolio monitoring, positions tracking, investor reporting, accounting, operations management, General Ledger, Private Market data, benchmarking and advanced analytics (Value at risk, cash flow forecasting, risk management). For more information, please visit eFront.com.





