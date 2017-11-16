Swedish medical device firm BrainCool AB (publ) has established a US subsidiary, BrainCool, Inc., headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, and added Bryan Nicholson as its US Vice President of Operations. Nicholson will lead operations for the company as it grows the North American market for its IQoolSystem which was cleared by the US FDA in May of 2017. He will also serve as Global VP of International Sales for the company's full portfolio of therapeutic hypothermia and temperature management products in the EU.

Mr. Nicholson is an experienced executive in the medical device industry with a focus on hypothermia and targeted temperature management solutions, building sales and support operations in the US. Most recently he served as Vice President of Sales North America for LKC Technologies. He previously held positions with Cryothermic Systems, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, Sanofi-Aventis and with Medivance, CR BARD as National Account Manager specializing in targeted temperature management for the Arctic Sun device.

BrainCool's CEO, Martin Waleij commented, "The addition of Bryan Nicholson to the team will support our international growth plan as BrainCool products continue to gain acceptance. His significant commercial and operational experience, including in-depth knowledge of the hypothermia and temperature management market, will help BrainCool promote adoption of the IQool System in the US."

"Temperature management is an emerging market globally and BrainCool's portfolio of innovative products is unmatched by the currently available devices today," commented Nicholson. "The IQool System offers a novel and unique alternative for US-based clinicians to cool patients when clinically indicated."

The IQool System is a next-generation precision surface cooling system intended for temperature management with a focus on three independent anatomical zones: head/neck, thigh and torso. The IQool System quickly and effectively cools adult patients when clinically indicated using easy-to-apply non-stick adhesive pads prefilled with BCCOOL (a non-toxic and bacteria-static cooling agent) that are attached to an automated chiller. The IQool engages within seconds, allowing clinicians in a variety of settings to manage patient temperature quickly and effectively. The product received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May of 2017, with an indication for use of temperature reduction in adult patients when clinically indicated.

Based in Lund, Sweden, Europe, BrainCool AB (publ) (AktieTorget: BRAIN) is a publicly traded medical device company focused on next-generation temperature management systems. The technology platform both cools and warms patients using focused anatomical zones as opposed to whole body applications such as cooling blankets. BrainCool dramatically advances the temperature management standard of care by delivering a physically-targeted, speed-driven temperature management system designed to be easy to use and effective. The company currently markets a number of CE-marked devices in Europe addressing therapeutic hypothermia for cardiac arrest and stroke (BrainCoolTM and RhinoChillTM), with products focused on concussion and traumatic brain injury and pain management within the oncology and migraine spaces currently in clinical development.

This information is information that BrainCool (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out herein, on November 16, 2017.

