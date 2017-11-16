A keynote on how L'Oréal is driving personalisation from new CMO Stéphane Bérubé, former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg on the ethics of AI and a Néstle-backed start-up pitch competition are among the content highlights of this year's ad:tech London event (29-30 November, Old Truman Brewery).

Over 75 speakers from the world's largest brands and agencies will be tackling this year's theme, re-engaging brands and people. The invite-only show is expected to attract 2,000+ leaders from top brands, agencies, media owners, tech and VCs for two days of debate, networking and social events. The conference will be chaired by departing Havas Media CEO Paul Frampton (29 Nov) and We Are Social Innovation Director Tom Ollerton (30 November).

2017 has been characterised by the rapid evolution of new tech such as AI, transparency issues, trust concerns and structural challenges, all of which will be tackled by industry leaders in the conference, workshops and one-to-one meetings at the event.

Further highlights include CEOs from the top 6 agency holding groups on the future of media agencies, Williams F1 Racing CTO Graeme Hackland on how the motor industry has led the race with technologies such as AI and VR, and Lenovo Executive Brand Director Jo Moore on how to integrate creativity and data.

Dan Brain, Country Content Director, Comexposium: "This year's ad:tech London show is a response to the data paradox we have an unprecedented amount of data and tech available to us, but have never felt so disconnected from people.

"We're excited to bring prominent voices from marketing, technology, media and politics to illuminate how brands are approaching unchartered waters. It's a fascinating time for the industry characterised by huge opportunities like AI and significant structural challenges that will define its future complexion we look forward to hosting some contentious debates and hearing inspirational insight from key protagonists."

