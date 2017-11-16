FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc - Notification of Directors' Interests in Shares

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that Tim O'Toole, Chief Executive, has increased the amount which he allocates to acquire shares in the Company. The monthly allocation has been increased from £15,000 to £25,000 and arrangements will be made for the shares to be purchased on his behalf in the market, in the usual way, as well as the requisite notifications.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2 Inside information

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7725 3353