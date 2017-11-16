sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,12 Euro		-0,015
-1,32 %
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,175
1,204
15:03
1,175
1,204
15:04
16.11.2017 | 15:03
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 16

FirstGroup plc - Notification of Directors' Interests in Shares

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that Tim O'Toole, Chief Executive, has increased the amount which he allocates to acquire shares in the Company. The monthly allocation has been increased from £15,000 to £25,000 and arrangements will be made for the shares to be purchased on his behalf in the market, in the usual way, as well as the requisite notifications.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2 Inside information

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7725 3353


© 2017 PR Newswire