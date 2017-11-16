Smart Pill Market World Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery and Patient Monitoring in North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

Our 133-page report provides 129 tables, charts, and graphs. The study assesses forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level.

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, the study provides recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

The report includes original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

The report includes qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

There are forecasts for 3 Smart Pill Applications in the report at a global level:

Global Smart Pill Market by Application:

• Capsule Endoscopy

• Drug Delivery

• Patient Monitoring

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, there are revenue forecasts for 6 major regional and 17 major national markets:

• North America:

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America:

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Bolivia

• Paraguay

• Rest of South America

• Europe:

• Germany

• The UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:

• China

• India

• Japan

• Thailand

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East:

• Africa

• Other Countries (Rest of World)

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Smart Pill market.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. The analyses show that both developed and developing markets, the US, the UK and the APAC region in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027.

Overall world revenue for Smart Pill will surpass $2.4bn in 2017. Strong revenue growth is predicted through to 2027.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the Smart Pill market, with forecasts for 3 applications and 6 key regional and 17 major national markets- forecasts for the Smart Pill market in North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle east and Africa, as well as the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, France, Japan, China, India, Thailand and Australia.

What stimulates and restrains companies and the market

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for some of the major companies involved in the Smart Pill market

The report contains quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions.

With our newly updated report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions.

The study provides commercial analyses for the Smart Pill market and leading companies, including data, trends and predictions.

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com