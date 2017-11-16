ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Fattmerchant, a payment technology provider saving businesses thousands with its subscription-based model, today announces Steve Karp as its vice president of strategy, in the company's new Atlanta office. Karp will lead the company's strategic growth by identifying new market, sales, and distribution opportunities.

"With our recent expansion to Atlanta, it's crucial we make tactical hires to advance our representation and expertise in Transaction Alley, where there's already advanced innovation in our space," said Suneera Madhani, Founder and CEO of Fattmerchant. "Steve's deep understanding of payments and his overall knowledge of market trends and strategic relationships will help further our national growth and development -- a primary goal for us in 2018."

Overall, Steve has 20+ years of experience working in startups, growth stage private equity, Fortune 500, and management consulting environments across the FinTech industry. Most recently, Karp was the president of small business at Worldpay US, where he led all sales teams and had overall responsibility for the financial performance of the company's small and midsize business segment.

"Fattmerchant has established a reputation as an industry disruptor, and I'm thrilled at the opportunity to join the leadership team to continue driving the strategy forward and elevating our solutions, our brand, and our team," said Karp. "I've spent my entire career working with great teams and partners to bring smart and actionable strategic perspective to the world of payments, and I look forward to doing the same at Fattmerchant."

This hire comes after Fattmerchant recently received $5.5 million in funding and announced its expansion to Atlanta. The company is currently processing over $1 billion in transactional volume and has thousands of clients across the nation. Fattmerchant is planning to double its culture-driven team in Atlanta. For more information about Fattmerchant and the company's services, visit www.fattmerchant.com

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a payment technology provider offering direct-cost pricing, robust analytics, and omni-channel integrated payments solutions to businesses. Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah, CEO and COO of Fattmerchant respectively, founded the company in 2014 after working in the credit card processing industry for years, wanting to sell a technology that customers would be excited about. Fattmerchant offers plans for every business and brings the human touch back to payment processing.

