Enhancements to Iris AI-Powered Integration Assistant Shorten the Citizen Integrator Learning Curve



SAN MATEO, Calif., 2017-11-16 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced its Fall 2017 product release. Enhancements to the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud include new and updated pre-built intelligent connectors, called Snaps, that allow customers to more quickly and easily integrate a wider range of big data sources and analytics tools, including Amazon DynamoDB, Google BigQuery, and PySpark. The company also added a new Microsoft Dynamics AX Snap Pack to make it easier to integrate Microsoft products across the enterprise. New innovations added to the SnapLogic Integration Assistant will further accelerate user productivity and time-to-integration.



As customers increasingly adopt big data platforms and technologies, SnapLogic has added new or enhanced connectors in the Fall 2017 release to advance their success. A new Amazon DynamoDB Query Snap makes it easier for users to retrieve data from the popular NoSQL database. Two new Snaps for Google BigQuery Bulk Load simplify cloud storage and data streaming. A new PySpark Snap supports big data and analytics capabilities.



The Fall 2017 release also includes additional connectivity support for Microsoft environments, driven by increased customer demand. A new Microsoft Dynamics AX Snap Pack enables users to easily move data to and from Microsoft's integrated suite of ERP solutions to ensure full visibility and optimization of business operations. This latest addition builds on SnapLogic's previous support for Microsoft Azure Data Lake Store, Microsoft Azure SQL Database, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM.



New enhancements to the SnapLogic Integration Assistant, a key innovation in the company's Iris AI initiative, will further help citizen integrators get started with the SnapLogic platform, become productive quickly without IT assistance, and complete integration projects in record time. In the previous version, the AI-powered assistant provided users with Snap recommendations after they identified and selected the first step in an integration project. Now, users faced with uncertainty over where to begin building integration pipelines can use the assistant to suggest the first Snap before continuing through every additional step needed to complete pipelines. The Integration Assistant uses machine learning to make this first-Snap recommendation based on the platform's knowledge of a customer's application landscape and successful pipelines executed by other integrators within the company. With this additional assistance, users will shorten their integration pipeline learning curve, gain greater confidence in their pipeline building skills, and drive more self-service integration projects.



To further improve the user experience, SnapLogic has added updates that simplify the user interface. For example, a new Error Pipeline Feature ensures all errors are captured and consolidated off the design canvas and in the platform's monitoring dashboard, simplifying the user interface and making it easier for integrators to visualize their pipelines. A new Dynamic Validation Feature allows users to build expressions and view transformations of pipelines in real-time, improving productivity for users working on complex expressions.



"Application and data integration has long been a complex, time-consuming practice. Evolving cloud platforms, increasing data sources, and talent shortages are just a few factors exacerbating this challenge," said Matt Aslett, Research Director, Data Platforms and Analytics, 451 Research. "We increasingly see enterprises turning to self-service technologies to empower both technical and non-technical users as a means of overcoming these obstacles and improving time to insight."



"IT professionals and line of business experts alike are demanding self-service technologies that will allow any user to bypass the roadblocks that often stand in the way of successful integrations," said Vaikom Krishnan, Senior Vice President of Engineering at SnapLogic. "By focusing on enhancements that improve our platform's ease of use and continuing to expand our Snap support, we are providing our customers with the most efficient way to connect a wide array of enterprise applications, APIs, databases, data warehouses, analytics tools, IoT devices, and more."



Availability



All customers have been updated to the Fall 2017 release of the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud. Visit the SnapLogic blog to learn more about the Fall 2017 release.



About SnapLogic SnapLogic is the global leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's - rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at www.snaplogic.com.



