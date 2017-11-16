Indian renewable analyst firm notes that anti-dumping comes at inopportune time with the industry already reeling from a slowdown in new project procurement, extra costs due to GST, import duties and increased module prices. It is expected to come by October 2018 and may affect all stakeholders and projects in the pipeline as well as those awaiting auction.

In July, the India Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) filed a petition with Directorate General of Anti-Dumping & Allied Duty (DGAD), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India for investigating imports of solar cells and modules from China, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

The DGAD is required to submit the case to the Ministry of Finance within 12 months, with six months extension possible if needed. In addition to any introduction of anti-dumping duties (ADD), some industry experts feel that the DGAD may also decide to impose a provisional duty. Provisional duty is levied under critical circumstances in which there is clear evidence that imports have caused severe injury to the domestic industry.

However, according to Bridge to India, analyzing several other, non-solar anti-dumping cases in India, the anti-dumping and provisional duty decision took an average of 15 months and seven months respectively. Therefore, it is expected that a final decision on ADD and provisional duty on the import of PV cells and modules may come by October 2018 and February 2018 respectively.

The Indian government is under pressure regarding the poor state of domestic solar manufacturing despite its 'Make in India' initiative, and a ten-fold increase in solar module demand over the last three years. Hence, there is a growing sense that duties may be imposed imminently.

Impact on solar projects

According to Bridge to India, as of September 30, India's total utility-scale solar pipeline stood at 10,842 MW. All of these projects could be impacted by the untimely introduction of provisional or ADD depending on when the decision is announced. Projects under the domestic content requirement (DCR) category should not be affected. However, it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...