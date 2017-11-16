PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro 3Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date

For Immediate Release 16 November 2017

PhosAgro 3Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 22 November 2017, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed interim condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2017. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:00 London time (17:00 Moscow; 09:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.

Webcast links:



English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1551055&s=1&k=1685C4D98C85463DFCC7ECD3FF6085E0



Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1551058&s=1&k=EF0664F231FBFA7566CFEB8492F8A1B7



Participant dial-in numbers:



Russian Federation +7 495 221 6523

Russian Federation 8 10 8002 041 4011

United Kingdom +44 203 043 2440

United Kingdom 0808 238 1774

United States 1 877 887 4163



Conference ID numbers:



English call: 57785958#

Russian call: 74132117#



For further information please contact:



PJSC PhosAgro

Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department

+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187

ir@phosagro.ru



Timur Belov, Press Officer

Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary

+7 495 232 9689



EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 7554 993 032

+7 499 918 3134