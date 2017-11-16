

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. import prices rose by less than expected in the month of October.



The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.2 percent in October after climbing by 0.8 percent in September. Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices were unchanged in October after increasing by 0.7 percent in the previous month. Export prices had been expected to climb by 0.4 percent.



