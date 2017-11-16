Global Automotive Lightweighting Manufacturing Technologies Report 2017-2020

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Manufacturing Technologies Empowering Automotive Lightweighting" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Lightweighting can significantly reduce vehicle weight, improve aerodynamics of the car, and enable improvement in the overall performance of vehicle. The technology and innovation report captures noteworthy manufacturing and materials related technological innovations that enable lightweighting of automobile structural elements, chassis, and powertrain.



Lightweighting, one of the key trends witnessed in the automotive industry is expected to introduce transformational changes in the longer run. Lightweighting has garnered increased interest from the entire transportation ecosystem to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Lightweighting of vehicles is achieved either by introducing design changes or by using advanced multi-materials either in the chassis, powertrain, engine or other interior parts of a vehicle.



Examples of such technologies include: flexible roll forming, oil fluidic tube hydroforming, 3D printing, self-joining rivets, resistance stir welding and many more.



Key questions answered in the study:

What is the significance of automotive lightweighting?

What are the key funding trends and focus areas?

What are the key emerging materials used for lightweighting?

What are the manufacturing innovations driving adoption?

How did the end-users leverage the benefit of automotive lightweighting technologies?

What are the growth opportunities beyond 2020 for lightweighting in the automotive industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Explanation of Research Methodology

1.4 Summary of Key Findings



2. Automotive Lightweighting - Landscape Assessment

2.1 Lightweighting Trend can Improve Fuel Efficiency

2.2 How to Achieve Lightweighting of Vehicles?



3. Key Materials Empowering Automotive Lightweighting

3.1 What are the Key Materials Used in a Vehicle to Achieve Lightweighting?

3.2 What are the Key Materials Used in Vehicles?

3.3 Is Carbon Fiber an Attractive Option for Reducing Vehicle's Weight?

3.4 Is AHSS an Attractive Option for Reducing Vehicle's Weight?

3.5 Advanced Materials and their Contribution to GHG Emissions



4. Key Manufacturing Technologies Enabling Automotive Lightweighting

4.1 Parameters for Selecting Appropriate Manufacturing Technologies

4.2 Technologies Enabling Automotive Manufacturing

4.3 Categorization of Forming Technologies

4.4 Extrusion Enables Multi-material Forming

4.5 Flexible Roll Forming Enable Production of Complex Parts

4.6 Hydroforming Using Oil as a Fluidic Agent to Initiate Material Deformation

4.7 Forming Technologies Enabling Automotive Part Production

4.8 Joining Technologies Commonly Used in Automotive Manufacturing

4.9 Magnetic Pulse Welding Generates Strong Weld between Multi-materials

4.10 Vibration Welding Addresses Challenges in Ultrasonic Welding

4.11 Welding Technologies for Aluminum Steel Joining

4.12 Multi-Material Joining Technologies Without the Use of Heat

4.13 Assessment of Joining Technologies and Suitable Combination of Materials



5. Additive Manufacturing - The Way Forward For Automotive Lightweighting

5.1 Segmentation of Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing Technologies

5.2 Commonly Used 3D Printing Technology

5.3 3D Printing Based on Bionic Patterns

5.4 Composite 3D Printing for Automotive Prototyping

5.5 Prospects for AM in Automotive Lightweighting



6. Market Potential and Adoption Assessment

6.1 Automotive Lightweighting Market Opportunities

6.2 Innovation Ecosystem

6.3 Factors Influencing Innovation Trends and Initiatives

6.4 Factors Influencing Adoption of Lightweighting Technologies

6.5 Factors Hindering Development and Adoption

6.6 Regional Assessment of Lightweighting Trend



7. Assessment of Strategic Initiatives Driving Developments

7.1 Partnerships/Alliances

7.2 R&D Portfolio Areas

7.3 Key Funding Initiatives and Trends



8. Strategic Perspectives

8.1 Emerging Growth Opportunities

8.2 Technology Roadmap - Forecast till 2025

8.3 Key Conclusions



9. Key Patents and Contacts

9.1 Key Patents on Advanced Materials

9.2 Key Patents on Aluminum for Lightweighting

9.3 Key Patents on 3D printing for Automotive Application

9.4 Key Patents by Branson Ultrasonics Corp



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8psvj3/manufacturing



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716