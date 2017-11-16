Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent customer analytics study on the beverage industry. The client, a beverage company, wanted to target potential customers and improve their relationship with the brand. The client wanted to gain strategic insights into the likes and preferences of the customers and offer customized products to improve retention capabilities.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "In the current market scenario, customers are more empowered and have access to information from a wide variety of sources. Therefore, leading organizations in the beverage industry are adopting customer analytics to retain the potential customers."

In the beverage industry, customers are treated like kings; the growth of the organization remains stagnant without the customers. The rapidly evolving buying behavior has kept players in the beverages sector on their toes the result is a lot of experimentation to produce a range of appealing non-alcoholic drinks, along with better marketing efforts to charm the consumers. Most players in the beverage industry are adopting customer analytics to gauge customers' preferences and behavior.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to predict and analyze customer behavior and stay ahead of the competition. The client was able to offer customized products and services to the customers. Additionally, the client was able to gain a holistic view of the customers regarding the likeliness of their churn and take effective actions to retain them.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the buying preferences and make positive connections with the brand

Channelize opportunities to track potential customers and improve their business performance

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Measuring customer sentiment and offering customized services to the customers

Leveraging the use of personalized offers to improve the customer lifetime value

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

