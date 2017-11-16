Future Wearables in Healthcare 2017-2022 - R&D Portfolio Areas and Technology Roadmapping - Non-invasive, Comfort and Personalized Monitoring are the Key Focus of Research

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wearable technologies in healthcare are expected to have key growth opportunities in the next few years driven by factors such as the proliferation of wearables for health and wellness and the need for more data about the current and future condition of individuals and patients.



This technology and innovation report provides analysis of key technology innovations and identifies key healthcare wearable device developers in diverse areas such as electronic skin, smart gloves, glucose sweat sensors, wearable stethoscopes, asthma monitoring patches, smart bandages electrocardiogram monitoring, smart clothing. The study also assesses key markets, needs, opportunities, and challenges for healthcare wearable devices.



This research aims at providing:

A brief snapshot and analysis of R&D opportunities in the domain of healthcare wearables

Key innovations based on the opportunities which drive the development of wearables in healthcare sector

Key Drivers for the adoption of wearables in healthcare

Key Technology Challenges hindering the adoption of wearables in healthcare.

Emerging Market Needs

Technology Roadmap

Strategic insights about market and emerging trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape - Assessment of Key R&D Portfolio Areas



Non-invasive, Comfort and Personalized Monitoring are the Key Focus of Research

Virtual Reality (VR) and Smart Glasses for Improved Patient Care

Electronic Skin for Tracking Heart Rate

Exoskeletal Smart Glove for Stroke Victims

Wearable Sweat Sensors for Non-invasive Health Monitoring

Wearable Stethoscope to Measure Vibrations in Human Body

Wrist-worn Glucose and Lactic Acid Trackers for Tracking Blood Sugar

Patch for Intelligent Asthma Monitoring

Wearable for Monitoring Continuous Medical Electrotrocardiogram

Smart Bandage for Compression Therapy

Graphene Sensors in Smart Clothing

Brain Photobiomodulation Technology for Brain Therapy

Innovative Eyewear for the Legally Blind

Innovative Wearable for Full Body Scanning

3. Environmental Analysis: Assessment of Adoption of Healthcare Wearables - Drivers and Challenges



Aging Population Driving Demand for Fitness Trackers

Advancements in Sensor Technology Enabling Clinical Quality Data

Data Storage Capacity and Data Integration Hindering Rapid Proliferation of Wearables in Healthcare Industry

Low Battery Life-Span of Wearables Leading to User Inconvenience

Strict Regulatory Policies Could Hinder Wide-Scale Adoption of Wearables in Long Term

Protection of User Data a Key Concern for Consumers

Monitoring Complexity and Effective Collaboration between Healthcare Professionals and Consumers

Improvements in Sensing Accuracy and Developments in Effective Disease Management

Chronic Disease Identification and Affordability

4. Industry Best Practices -- Assessment of Partnerships/Alliances



Enabling Seniors to Track Wellness and Fitness

Wearable Device Standards in Clinical Trials

Remote Monitoring for Improved Diagnosis and Treatment of Parkinson's Disease

Leveraging Big Data to Transform Healthcare

Improving Connectivity and Interoperability among Healthcare Devices

Fabric-based Wearable as Indicators for Chronic Disease

Digital Health Solutions for Neuromodulation Patients

5. R&D Pipeline, Strategic Analysis, and Technology Adoption Assessment



Key Growth Opportunities for Wearables in Healthcare

Technology Adoption Assessment

Flexibility, Data Management and Accuracy will Determine the Usability of the Wearable

Disease Tracking for Aged People must be Prioritized

Focus on Developing Nations for Providing Vital Healthcare

Technology Roadmap for Healthcare Wearables, 2017-2022

6. Industry Contacts



