Future Wearables in Healthcare 2017-2022 - R&D Portfolio Areas and Technology Roadmapping - Non-invasive, Comfort and Personalized Monitoring are the Key Focus of Research

Wearable technologies in healthcare are expected to have key growth opportunities in the next few years driven by factors such as the proliferation of wearables for health and wellness and the need for more data about the current and future condition of individuals and patients.
This technology and innovation report provides analysis of key technology innovations and identifies key healthcare wearable device developers in diverse areas such as electronic skin, smart gloves, glucose sweat sensors, wearable stethoscopes, asthma monitoring patches, smart bandages electrocardiogram monitoring, smart clothing. The study also assesses key markets, needs, opportunities, and challenges for healthcare wearable devices.
This research aims at providing:
- A brief snapshot and analysis of R&D opportunities in the domain of healthcare wearables
- Key innovations based on the opportunities which drive the development of wearables in healthcare sector
- Key Drivers for the adoption of wearables in healthcare
- Key Technology Challenges hindering the adoption of wearables in healthcare.
- Emerging Market Needs
- Technology Roadmap
- Strategic insights about market and emerging trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Technology Landscape - Assessment of Key R&D Portfolio Areas
- Non-invasive, Comfort and Personalized Monitoring are the Key Focus of Research
- Virtual Reality (VR) and Smart Glasses for Improved Patient Care
- Electronic Skin for Tracking Heart Rate
- Exoskeletal Smart Glove for Stroke Victims
- Wearable Sweat Sensors for Non-invasive Health Monitoring
- Wearable Stethoscope to Measure Vibrations in Human Body
- Wrist-worn Glucose and Lactic Acid Trackers for Tracking Blood Sugar
- Patch for Intelligent Asthma Monitoring
- Wearable for Monitoring Continuous Medical Electrotrocardiogram
- Smart Bandage for Compression Therapy
- Graphene Sensors in Smart Clothing
- Brain Photobiomodulation Technology for Brain Therapy
- Innovative Eyewear for the Legally Blind
- Innovative Wearable for Full Body Scanning
3. Environmental Analysis: Assessment of Adoption of Healthcare Wearables - Drivers and Challenges
- Aging Population Driving Demand for Fitness Trackers
- Advancements in Sensor Technology Enabling Clinical Quality Data
- Data Storage Capacity and Data Integration Hindering Rapid Proliferation of Wearables in Healthcare Industry
- Low Battery Life-Span of Wearables Leading to User Inconvenience
- Strict Regulatory Policies Could Hinder Wide-Scale Adoption of Wearables in Long Term
- Protection of User Data a Key Concern for Consumers
- Monitoring Complexity and Effective Collaboration between Healthcare Professionals and Consumers
- Improvements in Sensing Accuracy and Developments in Effective Disease Management
- Chronic Disease Identification and Affordability
4. Industry Best Practices -- Assessment of Partnerships/Alliances
- Enabling Seniors to Track Wellness and Fitness
- Wearable Device Standards in Clinical Trials
- Remote Monitoring for Improved Diagnosis and Treatment of Parkinson's Disease
- Leveraging Big Data to Transform Healthcare
- Improving Connectivity and Interoperability among Healthcare Devices
- Fabric-based Wearable as Indicators for Chronic Disease
- Digital Health Solutions for Neuromodulation Patients
5. R&D Pipeline, Strategic Analysis, and Technology Adoption Assessment
- Key Growth Opportunities for Wearables in Healthcare
- Technology Adoption Assessment
- Flexibility, Data Management and Accuracy will Determine the Usability of the Wearable
- Disease Tracking for Aged People must be Prioritized
- Focus on Developing Nations for Providing Vital Healthcare
- Technology Roadmap for Healthcare Wearables, 2017-2022
6. Industry Contacts
