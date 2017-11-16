

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A rediscovered masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci was sold for a price obliterating the previous world record for the most expensive work of art ever sold at auction.



Salvator Mundi, depicting Jesus Christ as 'Saviour of the World,' was sold for $450.3 million on Wednesday night at Christie's in New York, the auction house said.



Only fewer than 20 paintings from the Renaissance master are in existence, and all apart from Salvator Mundi are in museum collections.



The whopping price dwarfed the previous record for the most expensive piece of art sold at auction, at $179.4 million for Pablo Picasso's 'The Women of Algiers (Version O)' by Christie's in 2015.



The global interest in a work that has been hailed as the greatest artistic rediscovery of the last 100 years saw an audience of nearly 1,000 art collectors, dealers, advisors, journalists and onlookers packed into the main auction room at Rockefeller Center, with many thousands more tuning in via a live stream.



The bidding battle began at $100m, and lasted just short of 20 minutes when Jussi Pylkkänen, Christie's Global President, brought the hammer down on Lot 9.



The painting, which shows Christ with one hand raised and the other holding a glass sphere, was sold at auction in London for a mere £45 In 1958. By then the painting was generally mistaken to be the work of a follower of Leonardo.



The 500-year old work of art was discovered in a small, regional auction in the United States in 2005, heavily veiled with overpaints.



