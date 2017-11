WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of October, the Federal Reserve revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The Fed said industrial production climbed by 0.9 percent in October after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in September.



Economists had expected production to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.3 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



