Helsinki, Finland, 2017-11-16 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 16.11.2017 at 4.30 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Rantala, Anssi Position: Other senior manager --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20171116135220_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Bank Abp LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-15 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 293 Unit price: 9.08000 Euro Volume: 32 Unit price: 9.08000 Euro Volume: 80 Unit price: 9.08000 Euro Volume: 773 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Volume: 600 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Volume: 118 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Volume: 250 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Volume: 800 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Volume: 46 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Volume: 81 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Volume: 110 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3500 Volume weighted average price: 9.09769 Euro



AKTIA BANK PLC



Sent by: Anna Gabrán, Head of IR, ir(at)aktia.fi



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, mass media, www.aktia.com



Aktia provides a broad range of solutions within banking, asset management, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has about 380,000 customers who are served at branch offices and via web, mobile interfaces as well as telephone services. Aktia's shares (AKTAV, AKTRV) are listed on the list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com