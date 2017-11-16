North American Digital Substation Market 2017-2022: Growing Distributed Energy Resources and Need for Grid Modernization will Drive Demand

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North American Digital Substation Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This research provides an market overview and market analysis of key opportunities with the digital substation sector.
Utility substations form an integral part of the entire grid network. They will play a vital role in the smart grids of tomorrow.
With growing complexity in the grid, energy companies are recognizing the importance of digital transformation. Additional challenges include substation projects coming under increasing cost and time pressure, investors demanding improved asset utilization, and regulators mandating better power quality and grid resilience.
Substation automation is the act of automating and controlling all the equipment within a substation. Over time, substations have evolved with the usage of more advanced and intelligent sensors. Digital substation, an advanced stage of substation evolution, is all about getting IEC 61850 to the field equipment, eliminating the cabling between the primary equipment and secondary systems and replacing it with Ethernet cables.
A digital substation differentiates itself from a conventional substation based on communication architecture. In general, a digital substation will leverage digital technology for measurement, protection and control of transmission and distribution assets within a substation. In contrast to a conventional substation, it will use optical fibre cables (OFCs) instead of copper wirings. The rising popularity of digital substations is driven by multiple factors including reduced cost and space requirements, increased reliability, and ease of integration.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Definitions
- Difference Between a Conventional and Digital Substation
- Architecture Levels in a Digital Substation
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Digital Substation Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Digital Substation Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- North American Substation Regulations
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Demand Analysis-Total Digital Substation Market
- Penetration Analysis
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Digital Substation Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitor Analysis
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Rich Analytics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
9. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Additional Sources of Information on Substation Automation
- List of Companies in Others
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- GE
- NR Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Sel
- Siemens
- Cisco
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trchz5/north_american
