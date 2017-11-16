BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGSi

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Blackrock Throgmorton Trust plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name N/A

City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15th November 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16th November 2017

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.99% 12.99% 73,130,326