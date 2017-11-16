

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC



16 November 2017



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 2,229,409 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 15 November 2017 at a price of 126.4p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 119.4p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 16 June 2017). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, with an over allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years.



Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 29 November 2017.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 109,358,204 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



