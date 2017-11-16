

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. import prices rose by less than expected in the month of October.



The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.2 percent in October after climbing by 0.8 percent in September. Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.4 percent.



The uptick in import prices was partly due to a continued increase in prices for fuel imports, which jumped by 1.4 percent in October after spiking by 5.5 percent in the previous month.



Excluding fuel prices, import prices still rose by 0.2 percent in October compared to the 0.3 percent increase in September.



The Labor Department said the increase in non-fuel import prices was driven by non-fuel industrial supplies and materials prices and higher prices for capital goods.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices were unchanged in October after increasing by 0.7 percent in the previous month. Export prices had been expected to climb by 0.4 percent.



Prices for agricultural exports surged up by 1.9 percent in October after dropping by 0.7 percent in September, while prices for non-agricultural exports fell by 0.3 percent after climbing by 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Compared to the same month a year ago, import prices were up by 2.5 percent and export prices were up by 2.7 percent.



