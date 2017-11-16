SGS's five year mandate is aimed at protecting Ivory Coast and its consumers from substandard and non-compliant products.

The program oversees three different certification routes, covering one or a combination of the following:

Inspections prior to shipment

Sampling, testing and analysis in accredited laboratories

Audits of product manufacturing processes

Documentary checks and assessments of conformity with the requirements of the applicable standards

SGS is a global leader in inspection, testing and verification services, with extensive experience in managing conformity assessment programs around the world, a worldwide network and dedicated software platform. We offer exporters efficient and comprehensive solutions to ensure their shipments conform to the requirements of Ivory Coast.

For more information, please contact:

Marie-Joelle Bitty Epse Gnapa

SGS Côte d'Ivoire

t: +225 21752240

