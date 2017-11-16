Home Healthcare Market Set for 8.8% CAGR Explosive Growth to 2022 Led by North America in 2017 - RnRMarketResearch

PUNE, India, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Home healthcare market is expected to reach $ 364.69 billion by 2022 from $ 239.30 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.8%. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing geriatric population; increasing incidence of chronic diseases; and rising demand for affordable healthcare delivery systems due to increasing healthcare cost, technological advancements, and government initiatives to promote home healthcare. However, changing reimbursement policies, limited insurance coverage, and patient safety concerns are some factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

Browse 290 Market Data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 306 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Home Healthcare Market Global Forecast to 2022"http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/home-healthcare-market-equipment-service-telehealthtelemedicine-current-trends-opportunities-global-forecasts-to-2016-market-report.html .

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of innovative techniques, increasing disposable income, expansion of home healthcare companies in the Asian region, rising awareness of home healthcare, and increasing need for affordable healthcare delivery systems are driving market growth in Asia.

The major market players in the Home Healthcare market are Fresenius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Linde Group (Germany), McKesson Corporation (US), Roche (Switzerland), A&D Company (Japan), BAYADA Home Health Care (US), Almost Family (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Amedisys (US), Kindred Healthcare (US), Kinnser Software (US), LHC Group (US), Omron Healthcare (Japan), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands).

Make a Discount Inquiry on "Home Healthcare Market Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=80141 .

Based on product, the market is segmented into testing, screening, & monitoring products; therapeutic products; and mobility care equipment. The mobility care products segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of due to the growing geriatric population, ease of use, rising demand for personal independence, and social connectedness. These devices also offer personal security and safety.



Based on service, the market is segmented into rehabilitation services, infusion therapy services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, pregnancy care services, skilled nursing services, and hospice and palliative care services. The skilled nursing services segment is estimated to dominate the market. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic diseases.

Order a copy of Home Healthcare Market by Product (BP & Heart Rate Monitor, Ovulation Kit, HIV Test, ECG, Nebulizer, Hearing Aids, Pedometer, Cane, Crutches, Wheelchair), Software, Services (Rehabilitation, Pregnancy, Palliative), & Telehealth - Global Forecast to 2022 research report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=80141 .

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 37%; Tier 2 -41%; Tier 3 - 22%.

By Designation: C-level- 29%; D-level- 25%; Others- 46%.

By Region: North America -55%; Europe -24%; Asia -15%; RoW- 6%

The report provides an overview of the home healthcare market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, service, software, type of telehealth, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Another research titled Population Health Management Market Global Forecast to 2021 says, The population health management market is projected to reach $ 42.54 billion by 2021 from $ 13.85 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 25.2% in the next five years (2016 to 2021). In the coming years, the population health management market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan. This can be attributed to factors such as the implementation of a number of PHM programs to improve population health in Australia, growing medical tourism in Asia, rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, efforts taken to digitalize the healthcare system in China, investments and reforms to modernize China's healthcare infrastructure, and new outline by Japan's information and communication technology fund. Companies such as Cerner Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Healthagen, LLC. (U.S.), OptumHealth (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Epic Corporation, Inc. (U.S.), Conifer Health Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Health Catalyst, LLC (U.S.), Wellcentive, Inc. (U.S.), i2i Population Health (U.S.), and Verscend Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).have been profiled in this 146 pages research report available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/population-health-management-market-by-component-software-services-delivery-mode-on-premise-web-cloud-end-user-provider-payer-employer-groups-government-bodies-trends-global-fore-market-report.html .

Explore more reports on Healthcare Market at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/life-sciences/healthcare .

About Us:

RnRMarketResearch.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@rnrmarketresearch.com



Connect with Us:

RSS/Feeds: http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/feed