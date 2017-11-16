sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,753 Euro		+0,357
+2,18 %
WKN: A0MSHN ISIN: GB00B1WY2338 Ticker-Symbol: QS2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,809
17,185
16:10
16,831
17,145
16:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMITHS GROUP PLC16,753+2,18 %