Individuals from Applied Materials and Walmart Honored at ELM17 Conference

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions today named Scott Fuller of Applied Materials and Tariq Abdullah of Walmart as the honorees of its first ever Legal Innovator Awards. The awards, which recognize forward-thinking individuals within corporate legal and claims departments who have transformed and enhanced their organizations' legal operations, were presented at ELM Solutions' User Conference held this week in Orlando.

"We are proud to present our inaugural Legal Innovators Awards to such accomplished legal professionals," said Jonah Paransky, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions. "Shining a spotlight on these legal operations professionals' significant achievements will inspire others to leverage technology in new and unique ways to deliver maximum value to their organizations."

As Director of Legal Operations at Applied Materials, Scott Fuller has devised innovative uses for the data that Applied Materials collects with ELM Solutions' TyMetrix 360º solution. He uses reporting and dashboards in creative ways to identify and address emerging legal operational challenges in his organization. This allows him to focus on driving better legal and business outcomes for Applied Materials.

Tariq Abdullah has created a strategic legal technology roadmap for Walmart using ELM Solutions' Passport platform that implements automated workflows to help deliver more efficient and predictable legal services. Tariq has helped Walmart create a set of custom benchmarks that facilitate insights and understanding of the organization's legal data with more granularity.

