BRIC Payment Developments Report 2017 - Nations Moving Toward Domestic Payments Model not Just Integrating Universal Branded Credit Cards

The "Brazil, Russia, India, and China: Payment Developments in the BRIC Countries" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Growth has been uneven, however, and China now dominates this economic grouping in terms of economic growth, income per capita, and payments implementation. China's point-of-sale terminal installations and cards outstanding are now more than double U.S. deployment. India, though similar in size, lags China. Inflation and shortfalls in growth of gross domestic product have had a particularly strong impact on Brazil and Russia. India is well intentioned but the process is moving slowly.
A new research report, Brazil, Russia, India and China: Payment Developments in the BRIC Countries, discusses how the BRIC nations, while similar in their long-term potential, face unique challenges based on economic, political, and social issues. The report also identifies how each country, in its own ways, is moving toward a more country-driven payments model rather than just integrating the universal branded payments scheme.
Highlights of the research report include:
- Key economic indicators in the BRIC markets
- Projected credit and debit card volumes
- The implications of indigenous payment networks that run outside or in tandem with global payment systems
- Discussion of why China payments flourish and India payments languish
- Long-range implications to the payments industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Background
4. Comparative Data
- Gross Domestic Product per Capita and Inflation
5. Foundational Data on the BRIC Markets
- Population, Credit Scoring, Reporting, and Risk Management
- Financial Inclusion, Cards in Force, Transactions
6. Payment Cards Grow in All Markets
- Brazil
- Russia
- India
- China
- Payment Acceptance Devices
7. Conclusions
8. Endnotes
