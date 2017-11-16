Roche launches DISCOVERY Teal HRP chromogen detection kit to advance tissue-based cancer research

- Kit expands multiplexing options, allowing more biomarkers to be investigated on a single tissue slide

- Multiplexed assays for simultaneously detecting several biomarkers in a single sample address growing need to obtain more information from limited tissue samples

TUCSON, Arizona, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the launch of the DISCOVERY Teal HRP kit1, the newest addition to the comprehensive collection of modular-based detection kits to identify and profile biomarkers and cell populations in tissue-based research.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/605610/Skin_Ki_67_Teal.jpg

DISCOVERY Teal HRP (horseradish peroxidase) kit can be used in combination with other detection kits, expanding the multiplexing capability of both immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH) by providing a distinct color that contrasts with other chromogens. DISCOVERY Teal HRP complements chromogens including DISCOVERY Yellow, DISCOVERY Purple and DISCOVERY Red, providing a variety of chromogens to choose from for multiplexing up to six biomarkers simultaneously.

The innovative DISCOVERY Teal HRP is translucent and can form a third color when overlapping with another chromogen, a feature that is important in research. This unique property enables researchers to analyze the co-localization of multiple biomarkers through the spatial overlapping of two signals in the context of tissue.

"By expanding the choice of detection tools, we provide the research community with increased flexibility to investigate the presence of multiple biomarkers using just a single slide," said Ann Costello, Head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics. "Our customers are very excited with the new DISCOVERY Teal HRP chromogen because of its outstanding staining quality which allows them to push the boundaries of biomarker research."

"Having used the DISCOVERY Teal HRP kit in our lab, we find it to be robust and easy to use," said Pat Pramoonjago, Technical Director, University of Virginia Biorepository & Tissue Research Facility. "It produces a stain that is clear and beautiful."

Roche's DISCOVERY Teal HRP kit is supplied2 in ready-to-use dispensers and provides a stable staining signal during alcohol dehydration. It can be fully automated on the DISCOVERY ULTRA system.3

About DISCOVERY products

The DISCOVERY product line is the research use only (RUO) portfolio of instruments and reagents developed by Roche Tissue Diagnostics for research in immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH). Included in the product line are the DISCOVERY ULTRA research instruments to fully automate single or multiplex IHC and ISH applications and a growing line of unique, ready-to-use reagents for full automation that are designed to meet the needs of the research community. DISCOVERY products are not for use in diagnostic procedures.

1Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

2Please inquire with your local country for availability.

3Research platform

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/605611/Skin_Teal_63X.jpg