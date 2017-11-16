Technavio market research analysts forecast the ELT market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the ELT market in Europefor 2017-2021. The report also lists blended learning, classroom learning, and online learning as the three major segments based on learning method. The blended learning segment accounted for more than 41% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the ELT market in Europe:

Rise in ELT franchises

Increasing focus from MNCs for ELT

Government initiatives supporting ELT

Rise in ELT franchises

There has been a significant rise in the number of ELT franchises across the world, owing to the increasing demand for learning language among learners. Within the academic segment, the increasing number of student enrollments for universities outside Europe is often directly related to the rising number of students enrolling for learning English languages in these franchises. Students willing to pursue higher education in countries like the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia are expected to undergo and pass language tests, including Graduate Record Examination (GRE), Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), and International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Students enroll in private ELT franchises or institutions to excel in these exams. This has resulted in the mushrooming of ELT franchises offering unique and innovative English language learning solutions. In the corporate segment, employers are encouraging potential candidates to enroll themselves in English language learning courses to explore suitable onsite opportunities. This, in turn, is anticipated to result in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"ELT franchises in Europe are designing innovative language learning programs as per individual requirements. Certain job-specific English language courses offered by these franchises include several activities, including the ability to communicate effectively in professionally challenging environments," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for k12 and higher education research.

Increasing focus from MNCs for ELT

The labor market in the EU faces the inherent challenge of integration, owing to the different native languages spoken in the region. European multinational companies (MNCs) have also realized the adverse impact of managing language barriers, at both, strategic and operational levels. Employees communicating in different languages result in various issues, including polarization of perspectives and uncertainty of thoughts, eventually, leading to the lack of communication. Also, with the rapid industrialization and urbanization, MNCs have started investing significantly in the expansion of their subsidiaries and workplaces in the European countries. This, eventually, has resulted in an increasing demand for English-speaking employees, leading to the growth of the market.

Government initiatives supporting ELT

Various governments in the European countries are encouraging the implementation of English language in education institutes and corporates. They are collaborating with various schools and colleges to promote English language learning, owing to the increasing demand for the language, considering its importance for employment, social cohesion, and international trade. Hence, various European countries are implementing the English language as one of the key courses right from the primary education stages. For instance, the Slovak government mandated the implementation of English language from third grade.

"The European Union also introduced the English Language Label award for boosting several initiatives taking place in language learning and in the field of teaching. Such increasing numbers of government initiatives for encouraging English language learning are expected to encourage the ELT market in Europe to proliferate during the forecast period," says Jhansi.

