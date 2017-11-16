Xposure 2017 Festival features world's most celebrated photographers

Some of the world's most talented photographers will be sharing their unique experiences and awe-inspiring images though a series of exhibitions, workshops and discussions in the UAE next week (Nov. 22-25) as part of the International Photography Festival, Xposure 2017. Included among them are eight of the most exciting photographers from the UK who have helped to maintain Britain's status as a pioneer in all genres.

Timothy Allen, one of the UK's best-known documentary photographers and seven-time winner of the Travel Photographer of the Year Award, has also lent his name to a dedicated scholarship programme. Winners will undergo an intensive practical course with Tim.

Alan Ranger, is a five-time winner of the Landscape Photographer of the Year award, who believes that the beauty of the landscape is an "individual connection to land, sea, sky and light."

Bob Martin, a 30-year veteran of sports photography and winner of more than 60 international awards, is an artistic icon who sees the beauty of more obscure and conceptual images.

Clive Arrowsmith is regarded as one of the UK's most diverse protagonists. He will be shooting a special feature on Sharjah, named by UNESCO as the 'Cultural Capital of the Arab World'.

Colin Hawkins from Bath, a seasoned advertising and design agency photographer, has lent his talent to such brands as MasterCard, Sainsbury's, The Times, and EMI Music. Colin will be conducting workshops for photographers looking to break into product campaigns.

One of the most revered war and conflict photographers of all time, Sir Don McCullin will be one of the festival's major draws as he shares his extraordinary experiences in places like Biafra, Belgian Congo, the Northern Ireland 'Troubles', Bangladesh and the Lebanese civil war.

Graham Fink is one of British photography's most pioneering figures, uses the latest eye-tracking software to transform his gaze into images on a computer screen a technique he will be demonstrating at the event.

Finally, documentary photographer Marcus Bleasdale has spent the past 18 years documenting some of the world's most brutal wars, will be exhibiting some of his collections and holding a seminar at XPOSURE.

