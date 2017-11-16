Metavine's Crowd Machine Unveils Their Vision for the Evolution of Blockchain

SAN JOSE, California, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- First-To-Market With A Full Blockchain Developer Stack To Decentralize Apps of The Future

Metavine Labs, responsible for the renowned Metavine Genesis' product, today unveiled a prototype for the evolution of blockchain and the creation of fully decentralized applications called Crowd Machine (http://crowdmachine.com/).

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606073/Crowd_Machine_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606074/Metavine_Crowd_Machine.jpg )

Crowd Machine launches a full developer stack; scalable computation, file storage, external data, monetization, and payments for the creation of decentralized applications of the future. With all these components in place, "decentralized apps are poised for explosive mainstream growth", explains Fred Ehrsam, ex-Coinbase co-founder in this Medium post.

Crowd Machine's solution is further enhanced by the fact that these decentralized apps can be built on top of any blockchain, supported by a zero-code environment where virtually anyone can build an app.

"The growth of the production blockchain ecosystem is slow because traditional development approaches don't enable applications to be built at a pace that meets market demand," said Craig Sproule, CEO of Crowd Machine.

"The ICO market is awash with white papers promising applications to be delivered in unachievable timeframes. Crowd Machine delivers the technology to allow those promises to be met," continued Sproule.

Three essential components form Crowd Machine:

The Crowd Computer - a global decentralized app execution engine, designed to execute blockchain smart contracts and decentralized apps. A peer-to-peer network of crowd virtual machines (CVM) run on peer devices, with owners compensated for the use of their surplus processing power. This highly powerful decentralized cloud is being finalized by ex-Blockstream developers, Ben Gorlick and Johnny Dilley who have joined the project.

and who have joined the project. The Crowd App Studio makes it up to 45x faster and cheaper to build traditional and blockchain apps with no-code.

Crowd Share enables the developer community to contribute source code to its repository. Each time source code is consumed and executed on the Crowd Computer, the community member who contributed the code is compensated.

Crowd Machine is the only full-stack decentralized app creation & execution technology available to integrate with existing smart contracts and extend the functionality of those contracts. It functions both on-chain and off-chain to deliver real world enterprise-class solutions.

The technology has been tested by Fortune 500 companies; General Electric, AON Hewitt, KONE, Anthem and Pacific Western Bank. Developers and novices can build apps for free, making coding a thing of the past and a serious competitor to building dApps on Solidity.

An introductory video is available here.

About Metavine

Metavine delivers an innovative approachto the application lifecycle that enables companies to achieve cloud first digital agility. Metavine is trusted by the largest companies in the world. http://www.metavine.com

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine is revolutionizing the blockchain and decentralized applications sector with a full blockchain developer stack from Metavine Lab. Launching from stealth in November 2017, the project is poised for significant growth. http://www.crowdmachine.com