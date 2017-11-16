Leonardo da Vinci's Painting 'Salvator Mundi' Sold for USD 450.3 million on Wednesday as Predicted by Artprice (USD 450/500 million)

PARIS, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

thierry Ehrmann: " Once again Artprice has demonstrated its understanding of the art market, having forecast a result somewhere in the $450 - 500 million range. A forecast that was correct with Salvator Mundi fetching $450.3 million, as reported by AOF Press Agency this morning."

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160228/338238LOGO )



Artprice DaVinci

A painting by Italian artistLEONARDO DA VINCI, 'Salvator Mundi", sold for $450.3 million on Wednesday at Christies's New York, breaking the world record for the most expensive painting ever sold.

Ehrmann recalls that it is not so much less than the French auction market's revenue in a whole year: $579 million for 69,500 lots sold in 2016. This is also about what all the entire Old Masters segment's sales are worth in over 12 months: $558million in 2016. This art period defined as the Old Masters has become the smallest segment of the Art Market, well below the Contemporary Art, $1.1billion in 2016.

After a bidding sequence that lasted 19 minutes, Salvator Mundi (Savior of the World), the last Da Vinci painting still in private hands, demolished the world's all-time Fine Art auction record set by Pablo Picasso's Les Femmes d'Alger at $179.4million in 2015.

With last night's sale, Christie's broke with traditions by mixing artistic periods, thereby confirming the eminently spectacular nature of Contemporary & Post-War Art sales, and the fact that Contemporary Art is now very much the art market's primary motor.

Copyright thierry Ehrmann 1987/2017

About Artprice:

Artprice celebrates its 20th birthday, editorial by thierry Ehrmann, founder and CEO of Artprice.https://www.actusnews.com/fr/ARTPRICE/cp/2017/10/04/artprice-celebrates-its-20th-birthday-editorial-by-thierry-ehrmann-founder-and-ceo-of-artprice

Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 662,000 artists. Artprice Images(R) gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.

Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 6,300 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications. For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report 2016

2017:http://imgpublic.artprice.com/pdf/rama2016_en.pdf

Artprice's Contemporary Art Market Annual Report for 2016 - free access athttps://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2016

Artprice's press releases:http://serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseen.htmandhttps://twitter.com/artpricedotcom

News Artmarket:

http://twitter.com/artpricedotcom

https://www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom

https://plus.google.com/+Artpricedotcom/posts

http://artmarketinsight.wordpress.com/

Discover the Alchemy and the universe of Artpricehttp://web.artprice.com/video, which headquarters are the famous Museum of Contemporary Art, the Abode of Chaoshttp://goo.gl/zJssd

https://vimeo.com/124643720

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999

The Abode of Chaos/Demeure du Chaos Contemporary Art Museum by thierry Ehrmann,author, sculptor, artist, photograph https://www.flickr.com/photos/home_of_chaos/sets/72157676803169034

Contact: Josette Mey - e-mail: ir@artprice.com