The Listing Committee of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has today, 16 November 2017, resolved to terminate public trading in and to delist Affecto Plc's ("Affecto") shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki subject to CGI Nordic Investments Limited ("CGI Nordic") gaining title to all shares in Affecto that are not owned by Affecto or any of its subsidiaries pursuant to the redemption proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act (624/2006, as amended) ("Companies Act").



The decision of the Listing Committee was made further to the application filed by Affecto on 9 November 2017. In the application Affecto requested that the public trading of Affecto's shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki be terminated as soon as possible after CGI Nordic gains title to all the shares in Affecto that are not owned by Affecto or any of its subsidiaries pursuant to the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Companies Act.



Affecto will announce the transfer of title to the Affecto's shares to CGI Nordic pursuant to the redemption proceedings and the subsequent termination of public trading in and delisting of Affecto's shares from the official list through a separate stock exchange release.



Affecto is a Northern European full-stack data house with expertise in data intensive technologies. Their expertise ranges from enterprise information management to artificial intelligence. Affecto creates business value for its customers by helping them become data driven, thus transforming their businesses. Affecto has long term, committed customer relationships with a large number of essential Northern European companies as well as public institutions. Affecto has a local presence with 18 offices forming a powerful grid, and is a unique home for its 1000+ employees.