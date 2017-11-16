SAN MATEO, Calif., 2017-11-16 15:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka, the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced a new partnership with CallTower, an industry-leading unified communications and collaboration company, to provide global enterprise customers with fast and reliable, high-quality cloud service connectivity.



CallTower's partnership with Aryaka will deliver improved performance of their unified communications solutions to global enterprise customers. CallTower has linked their data centers with the Aryaka global network to deliver secure, reliable connectivity with quality of service guarantees for mission critical real-time communication applications. CallTower Cisco and Microsoft unified communications solutions, including Cloud Contact Center customers will now be able to add Aryaka's global SD-WAN service to further optimize, and enhance reliability over a secure network.



"In addition to our unified communications offering, we have seen tremendous growth in our cloud contact center offering. We are thrilled to partner with Aryaka and bring our customers enhanced application performance," said Shaun Chambers, CallTower's Chief Product Officer. "Global businesses are looking for an alternative to legacy network architectures such as MPLS. Aryaka is the perfect solution, as it offers better performance globally, especially for cloud services including voice and SaaS applications, in addition to being affordable, fully managed, and quick to deploy."



In the case of global communication and data transfer, the public Internet can disrupt end user experience due to latency, packet loss, and jitter, while legacy network solutions, such as MPLS, cannot connect to the cloud.



To optimize the connection for collaboration across oceans and continents for CallTower customers, Aryaka's global SD-WAN delivers a global cloud-native private network with built-in WAN Optimization. This eliminates jitter and packet loss, lowers latency and increases throughput, providing end users with a clear and stable connection for their voice and video calls. Improving user experience leads to greater productivity and increased adoption, which ultimately benefits the bottom line for businesses using CallTower's tools over Aryaka's network.



A recent report on the State of SD-WAN Connectivity demonstrates companies using a global SD-WAN solution with a cloud-native private network benefit from 4 times faster application performance compared to those using Internet-based SD-WANs.



"We are excited to work closely with CallTower and pair the company's network expertise, high-quality services and customer experience with our global SD-WAN technology," said Shawn Farshchi, Aryaka's President and CEO. "Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises use mission-critical applications, such as unified communication and collaboration tools, to support modern business execution needs."



For more information visit www.calltower.com.



About Aryaka Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com.



