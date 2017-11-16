Conductor, Inc.: Conductor Unveils New Business Intelligence Technology for Marketers - The FlexHub

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor, the global leader in organic marketing technology, has announced a new type of business intelligence (BI) reporting solution: The FlexHub (http://flexhub.conductor.com/), the newest addition to its advanced search and content marketing platform, Conductor Searchlight. The FlexHub is the first business intelligence solution built, designed, and customized for marketers by BI experts with deep digital marketing knowledge.

Now, marketers can more easily visualize insights from across disparate data sets, to break down information silos and reveal hidden insights. The curated business reports in the FlexHub enable global teams to quickly understand which initiatives drive the most engagement in the context of what matters for their business. Today, popular use cases among Conductor customers include monitoring global visibility, aggregating technical errors across multiple domains, and assessing performance and impact of result types within the SERPs.

"We know every business is unique. Every team runs reports across a number of different systems, meaning too often the insights they need are hidden in their organization's data. That's why our team of BI experts created the FlexHub," said Seth Besmertnik, CEO and Co-Founder of Conductor. "The advanced business reports in the FlexHub enable our customers to pivot their data in new ways to reveal new insights in the context of what matters most: business impact and opportunity."

The reports are delivered directly into Conductor Searchlight Workspaces, making it easy to leverage the expertise and workflows teams need to succeed. Watch the video and learn more about the FlexHub (http://flexhub.conductor.com/).

About Conductor

Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing company. Our content intelligence platform, Conductor Searchlight, generates customer intent insights that lead to compelling content, increased traffic, and higher organic marketing ROI.

Conductor's technology enables marketers to understand their prospective customers' intent by revealing the trends and topics they are searching for at every phase of purchase process. Customizable dashboards and workflows guide marketers through the content creation process, empowering them to continuously measure, refine, and demonstrate the effectiveness of their SEO and content marketing efforts. Conductor's forward-thinking customers include global brands like Citibank and SAP, emerging leaders like Birchbox and JustFab, and leading agencies like iProspect and Acronym.

Conductor was ranked #38 by Inc. Magazine in its Fastest Growing Private Companies list, and has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in America for six years running.

