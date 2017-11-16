Ripple News UpdateOn Thursday morning, Ripple prices experienced a spontaneous surge that sent XRP skyrocketing to $0.262250. This 24.41% increase in the Ripple to USD exchange rate happened in under an hour.If you're wondering what could have sparked such a rally, consider this: American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) just announced that it will use Ripple for settling FX transactions between the U.S. and U.K."We've already seen evidence that blockchain technology is playing a transformational role in the way.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...