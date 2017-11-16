Although Ethereum prices fell overnight, investors should not be downcast about today's Ethereum news-it is actually quite positive.For one thing, the civil war between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash is almost over. BCH dropped 14.88% during the last 24 hours, while BTC advanced to $7,477.17.Put another way, the market is returning to sanity. This bodes well for Ethereum, considering that ETH only escaped the $300.00 level amid the chaos of Bitcoin's internal strife. Now the price seems on track to reach $400.00 within the next two months.How do we figure.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...