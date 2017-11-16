Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports

and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-16 / 15:33

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 23, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 23, 2017 German:

http://www.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/

English:

http://www.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-repor

ts/



2017-11-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: Vita 34 AG

Deutscher Platz 5a

04103 Leipzig

Germany

Internet: www.vita34.de



End of News DGAP News Service



630203 2017-11-16



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 16, 2017 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT)