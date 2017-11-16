Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-16 / 15:33
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 23, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 23, 2017 German:
http://www.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/
English:
http://www.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-repor
ts/
Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de
