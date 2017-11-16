Today in Genium INET the Convertible markets are set up with end of day time validity for orders. This will be changed to allow for 8 days' time validity. The change in production will be implemented in Genium INET on November 24, 2017.



The change will also be available in our EXT3 system from November 20.



Affected Market in Genium INET



Genium INET Market segment MIC Genium INET source code GCF ID ----------------------------------------------------------------- STO Convertible Bonds XSTO 140 804 ----------------------------------------------------------------- STO FN Convertible Bonds FNSE 176 802 -----------------------------------------------------------------



