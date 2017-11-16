For the fourth consecutive year, CFH Clearing has been named Best Liquidity Provider at the prestigious Finance Magnates Awards 2017.

The award was voted for by around 2,000 of the world's leading industry experts and executives and is a true reflection of the views of brokers and peers in the retail FX sector.

Matthew Maloney, CEO, CFH Clearing comments, "It's a major achievement to win this award. Winning it for the fourth consecutive year really cements our position as the leading Liquidity Provider in the industry. We are absolutely thrilled to have won it again.

"We believe people voted for us because of our ability to provide institutional clients with a diverse choice of highly tailored bank and non-bank liquidity at competitive prices. Being part of the TradeTech Group (Playtech's Financials Division), with the resources of a $4 billion market capital organisation has enhanced our position with our Prime Brokers over the last year and our clients are really benefiting from the strengths of these relationships."

CFH Clearing delivers exceptional and unparalleled liquidity, specialising in Spot FX, metals, CFD indices and commodities instruments. The organisation is one of the most respected and reputable STP venues for Tier 1 liquidity in the world, having established relationships with banks, brokers and professional traders across the globe.

As a world-leading Prime of Prime solutions provider for small and medium-sized institutional clients, CFH Clearing can help clients with their complete liquidity and technology requirements, with access to a choice of platforms and a range of technology including risk management and reporting tools.

CFH Clearing has over 400 institutional clients in over 80 countries and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). For further information please contact www.cfhclearing.com

