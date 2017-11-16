16 November 2017 Announcement No. 31/2017



Referring to Topdanmark's company announcement No. 30/2017, the offering of the new Restricted Tier 1 Capital notes at a value of DKK 400m has been concluded.



The notes will be issued on 23 November 2017 with a variable interest rate of 3M CIBOR + 2.75% per annum. The first interest payment date will be 23 February 2018. The maturity of the notes is perpetual, but Topdanmark has the option to prepay the notes at par on the interest payment date in November 2022 and on any interest payment date following that date.



The bonds notes are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



