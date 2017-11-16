

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling certain C-HR and Prius Plug-in hybrid vehicles in the U.S. due to electronic parking brake and EV fuse issues.



Toyota Motor North America said it is conducting separate safety recalls in the U.S. of about 28,600 model year 2018 C-HR vehicles and about 39,900 model year 2012 through 2015 Prius Plug-In hybrid vehicles.



There is a possibility that the electronic parking brake or EPB in the recalled C-HR vehicles may not operate properly, causing the parking brake to not disengage after it is applied or prevent it from being applied.



If the electronic parking brake cannot be applied, this could result in a potential non-compliance with a federal safety standard.



Toyota said that for the recalled vehicles, dealers will update the software of an electronic control unit to correct the EPB issue at no cost to customers. The company will notify all known owners by first-class mail starting in late-November.



For the recalled Prius plug-in hybrid vehicles, the hybrid system contains an Electric Vehicle or EV fuse that may malfunction if the vehicle is repeatedly operated in EV mode under high-load driving conditions, such as during a long hill climb.



Toyota noted that warning lights and warning messages will illuminate in the event the fuse malfunctions. When it happens, the vehicle can be driven in some cases, though with reduced power.



In other cases, the hybrid system could shut down, leading to loss of motive power even though the power steering and braking will not be affected. However, loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash.



Toyota dealers will replace the fuse with an improved one at no cost to customers. The company will notify all known owners of these vehicles by first-class mail starting in January 2018.



