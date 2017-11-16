

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY, SMAWF) announced reduction of about 6,900 jobs worldwide, half of them in Germany. It announced consolidation plan for the Power and Gas Division or PG, the Power Generation Services Division or PS and the Process Industries and Drives Division or PD aims to increase capacity utilization at production facilities.



According to the plans presented to the employee representatives, a total of around 6,900 jobs worldwide are to be cut in the affected Divisions over a period of several years. Roughly half of these jobs are in Germany.



The company noted that Global demand for large gas turbines (generating more than 100 megawatts) has fallen drastically and is expected to level out at around 110 turbines a year. By contrast, the technical manufacturing capacity of all producers worldwide is estimated at around 400 turbines. PG already began responding to the changed market conditions three years ago. Under its 'PG2020' program, it has made considerable progress in the action areas of customer proximity, innovation, costs and organizational efficiency.



Specifically for PG, a total of about 6,100 jobs will be impacted at PG worldwide. In Germany, plans call for an adjustment of around 2,600 jobs and the closure of the Görlitz location (currently about 720 jobs) and the Leipzig location (around 200 jobs). In addition, the solutions businesses (Solutions) of the Offenbach and Erlangen locations will be combined. These three measures will lead to the elimination of 1,600 jobs in total. For the location in Erfurt, several options are under review, including, for instance, a sale. Around 640 jobs are to be cut in Mülheim an der Ruhr and about 300 in Berlin.



Outside Germany, the restructuring measures will eliminate a total of just over 1,100 jobs in European countries. In countries outside Europe, another 2,500 jobs will be affected, including 1,800 jobs in the consolidation of production facilities and administrative functions in the U.S.



The situation in the commodity industry, in particular, where customers' willingness to invest remains at a low level, is especially problematic for PD. In addition, competition is intensifying substantially due to the arrival of low-cost producers. Whether in mining, steel production or shipbuilding, demand for large electrical motors and generators has fallen considerably due a lack of capacity increases by process industry customers. A recovery in these fields is not expected in the foreseeable future. This situation has resulted in substantial overcapacities in the existing manufacturing landscape for these technologies. For this reason, further adjustments are necessary here too.



The company noted that the adjustments will impact just over 760 jobs in Germany. Due to insufficient capacity utilization and a negative business outlook, the focus here is on the Berlin generator factory, whose manufacturing capacities will be bundled at PG facilities in Mülheim and in Erfurt. The elimination of around 570 jobs in Berlin is planned in connection with this measure. Nevertheless, plans do not call for the closure of the Berlin location. Instead, jobs will remain in Berlin, particularly in the areas of research and development, engineering, service and sales.



Siemens said it continues to invest resolutely in growth markets and is expanding its workforce in the related businesses. In fiscal 2017, the company hired nearly 39,000 people worldwide, including about 5,200 in Germany. As a result, the number of employees in Germany rose slightly year-over-year from 113,000 to 115,000. For 2018, investments in R&D and production facilities are to be increased significantly. The number of new hires is expected to remain stable at roughly the previous year's level.



At last count, Siemens had 3,200 job vacancies. The goal is to transfer as many of the people affected by the restructuring measures as possible to open positions within the company and/or to train them for these roles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX