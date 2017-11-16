ADFD and IRENA invite application for renewables energy projects as it enters fifth round of funding, having already made 100 MW of clean energy available to developing nations throughout the world.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the international Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) are inviting applications for renewables energy projects in developing countries. The ADFB fund is in its sixth of seven US$50 million rounds, with the maximum sum of US$350 million to be reached in the next round of funding within the established IRENA and ADFD framework.

"In just the last few years, renewable energy has emerged as one of the most economical choices for new power generation in countries around the globe. Accelerated renewable energy deployment in developing countries expands access to energy, improves health and welfare, creates jobs and drives economic growth," said IRENA Director-General Adnan Z. Amin. "This new funding cycle provides ...

