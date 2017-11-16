Sucden Financial Named Best Prime of Prime Broker

LONDON, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sucden Financial has won the Best PoP Broker award at the Finance Magnates Summit in London.

The awards are voted for by over 2,000 attendees of the summit, consisting of the industry's top-performing companies, across twelve categories. They reflect both trends and shifts that the FX and broader financial industry has undergone in the most recent year.

Peter Brooks, co-Head of eFX at Sucden Financial said, "We offer much more than just eFX liquidity. Our services include ECN access, OTC FX Options, deliverable FX and voice execution and I am delighted our full offering has been recognised with this award. We continually strive to provide our clients with the highest levels of service and fully tailored solutions. Our team has grown significantly in recent years enabling us to evolve our offering and be at the forefront of the FX industry."

Sucden Financial has been providing institutional FX for over 30 years and is a leading eFX liquidity provider to a wide variety of clients, including retail brokers, banks, hedge funds and other organisations throughout the world.

The financial strength and direct banking relationships means it is uniquely positioned to offer superior liquidity and more focused pricing for institutional FX clients, together with ECN connectivity through a prime services facility.

Notes to Editors

About Sucden Financial

Sucden Financial is a leading international derivatives broker providing access to a broad range of markets, including exchange and OTC traded products, as well as equities, foreign exchange and bullion.

Formed in 1973 as the London brokerage arm of Sucden, the firm has since evolved into one of the largest brokers for traders, fabricators, producers, consumers, investment houses, hedge funds, commodity firms and retail brokers.

Sucden Financial is a ring dealing member of the London Metal Exchange (LME) and provides clients with fast, direct access to global markets.

Based in the City of London, Sucden Financial also has offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong (Sucden Financial (HK) Limited) and New York (Sucden Futures Inc.).

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Sucden Financial (HK) Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Sucden Futures Inc. is registered with the National Futures Association (NFA).

http://www.sucdenfinancial.com